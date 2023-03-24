North Miami police release surveillance video of man firing multiple gunshots outside pizza restaurant

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – North Miami police asked for the public’s help Friday identifying a suspect that was caught on camera firing multiple gunshots outside of a pizza restaurant earlier this month.

Police said they responded to a shooting around 12:30 a.m. at Steve’s Pizza, located at 12101 Biscayne Blvd, on March 15.

Officials released surveillance video of a man wearing a dark blue hoodie entering the restaurant and apparently looking for someone.

The video shows the suspect walking around other dining customers and then pulling out a gun before exiting the business and then firing several rounds at another person.

Authorities said no one was injured in the shooting.

Anyone who can provide information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective K. Warren at 305-891-8111 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.