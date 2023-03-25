2 Cuban migrants in custody after arriving at Key West airport on hang glider

Two Cuban migrants were taken into custody Saturday morning after landing at Key West International Airport on a motorized hang glider, authorities said.

KEY WEST, Fla. – Two Cuban migrants were taken into custody Saturday morning after landing at Key West International Airport on a motorized hang glider, authorities said.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, it happened around 10:30 a.m.

Linhardt said there were no serious injuries reported.

Authorities said both of the migrants were turned over to the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol.

They are expected to be processed by agents.

