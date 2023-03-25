Boil water notice issued for parts of Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Pompano Beach city officials issued a precautionary boil water notice Saturday affecting some residents after routine maintenance was being conducted at the city’s water treatment plant.

The advisory affects residents who live within the Northwest and Southwest areas west of Dixie Highway.

The city said Saturday that pressure in the system went down and temporarily out of an abundance of caution.

“As a precaution, we advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled,” the city said in a news release. “A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.”

“Water used for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making ice cubes and tooth brushing should be boiled for at least three minutes before use, or bottled water may be substituted for tap water for these uses,” the city said in a news release. “The boil water order is strictly precautionary, you may continue to use your water for bathing, lawn irrigation and other non-consumptive uses.”

The city said the notice will remain in effect for at least 24 hours and they will notify residents again when the precautionary boil water order has been lifted.

According to the news release, a “Code Red Emergency Notification” was issued to the affected areas.

The city said the areas affected are the Florida Turnpike to the west; Dixie Highway to the east; Copans Road to the north; McNab Road to the south.