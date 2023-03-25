Man accused of running $3M fraud out of Aventura apartment

Investigators accused Alan Paul Brooks of running a $3 million fraud out of an apartment in Aventura, near Williams Island.

MIAMI – A federal grand jury in Miami indicted a 74-year-old man who lives in Aventura for his role in a $3 million fraud that involved medical centers in Louisiana, according to prosecutors.

Alan Paul Brooks was facing charges of mail fraud and money laundering after investigators accused him of stealing the funds by changing a mail address to receive checks and creating a shell Florida corporation.

Records show Brooks was a resident of a condominium near Williams Island and was the registered agent of over a dozen Florida corporations including Alegent Health Services, and Renown Regional Medical Center.

Brooks allegedly received the checks for the Louisiana health system in Aventura and used fictitious operating names that matched the victims to open bank accounts in Miami-Dade County, according to prosecutors.

The Aventura Police Department worked on the case with the help of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Office of Inspector General, the U.S. Secret Service, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.