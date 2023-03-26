Annual Miami Kidney Walk talks place in Palmetto Bay

The annual Miami Kidney Walk took place on Sunday.

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – The annual Miami Kidney Walk took place on Sunday.

Large crowds of excited walkers came out for the annual event that took place at Coral Reef Park in Palmetto Bay.

Local 10 News’ Alex Finnie was on hand to emcee the walk.

An estimated 37 million Americans suffer from chronic kidney disease. Sunday’s walk aimed to help raise money and awareness to assist those suffering and their family members who support them.

The fundraising goal for the walk was $80,000 and by 10 a.m. that number had been reached and exceeded. More than $83,000 was raised, and that number may still go up.

In addition to the walk there was music, vendors and lots of fun being had by the attendees.