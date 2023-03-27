Crooks pistol-whip man at Broward Denny’s, rip shorts off, steal $127K in jewelry

A man who had just eaten at a Hallandale Beach Denny’s with his girlfriend became the victim of a vicious attack and robbery in mid-March and now police are trying to find the suspects.

The attack happened at around 5:30 a.m. on March 12, at the chain’s location at 1025 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd., near Interstate 95.

Police said two men in hoodies attacked and pistol-whipped the man, stealing a $75,000 gold necklace with diamonds, a $27,000 Rolex and a $25,000 gold bracelet.

“They eat and when they exit the restaurant they notice two Black males in hoodies and they try to get away,” Capt. Pedro Abut, a Hallandale Beach Police Department spokesperson, said. “They basically assault him, they throw him to the ground, pistol whip him.”

The suspects even ripped the man’s shorts off to steal his wallet, police said.

The attack took place in front of the man’s girlfriend.

“If they did it in our city, they could do it somewhere else and we need to hold them accountable,” Abut said.

Police are pleading with the public for help finding the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.