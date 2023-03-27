Lauderhill police ID victim, release new details in deadly drive-by shooting

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police released new details about a fatal Sunday morning shooting at a Lauderhill apartment complex and identified the victim Monday.

The shooting happened just before noon at a complex located at 3751 Environ Blvd., according to police.

According to police, after 35-year-old Ronnie Dean Williams got out of a black BMW, a suspect driving a U-Haul pickup truck began firing out of the window.

“In an attempt to escape the gunfire, (Williams) runs away and makes it (about) 100 yards before he is subsequently gunned down,” Maj. Mike Santiago, a spokesperson for the Lauderhill Police Department, said.

Police said the suspect fled and remains at large. Investigators haven’t located the rental truck either.

Police said they have located the BMW and the occupants with Williams at the time of the shooting.

As police work to figure out a motive for the crime, they’re asking anyone with information to call 954-497-4700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.