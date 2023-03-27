Suspect surrenders in connection with fatal shooting in Hialeah Gardens

A man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in Hialeah Gardens.

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – A man accused of fatally shooting another man last week in Hialeah Gardens surrendered to authorities in Hendry County on Sunday, Miami-Dade police confirmed.

According to authorities, Roberto Aveille Rodriguez, 34, of Hialeah, is in the custody of the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office and will be transferred to Miami-Dade County.

He faces a second-degree murder charge in the killing of 41-year-old Albert Pina.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers from the Hialeah Gardens Police Department received a call Friday night regarding a shooting that occurred inside an open lot that is often used to park semi-trailers.

The lot is located at 10500 NW 138th St.

Police said officers arrived at the scene to find a truck that had crashed, and its driver had been shot.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel pronounced Pina dead at the scene.

Authorities later identified Aveille Rodriguez as the suspect and said they believed he was attempting to leave the U.S. through the Texas-Mexico border and then flee to Cuba.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.