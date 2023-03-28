79º

Body found inside burning vehicle in Pompano Beach

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Sky 10 over burned out vehicle in Pompano Beach. (WPLG)

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was discovered inside a burning vehicle Tuesday morning in Pompano Beach.

According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, someone called 911 around 6:30 a.m. to report a vehicle fire in the 200 block of Northwest 32nd Court.

Deputies and Pompano Beach firefighters responded to the scene and the fire was extinguished.

Deputies then found a body inside of the vehicle.

Sky 10 was above the scene around 7:30 a.m. What appeared to be a red gas canister could be seen on the ground near the vehicle.

Grossman said BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units were notified to investigate, along with investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

