Miami man accused of exposing himself outside Dania Beach ice cream shop, deputies say

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Jabar Tolbert, 43, is facing charges of indecent exposure and trespassing on private property. (Broward Sheriff's Office/ Google Maps 2023)

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A Miami man was arrested Tuesday after being accused of exposing himself at an ice cream shop in Dania Beach, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said they responded around 10:30 a.m. to Dairy Belle, located at 312 E. Dania Beach Blvd, after a witness saw a man “exposing his penis in a vulgar and indecent manner.”

Authorities said the witness helped them identify the man as 43-year-old Jabar Tolbert.

According to his arrest report, Tolbert was taken into custody and transported to BSO Main Jail.

He is facing one count each of exposure of sexual organs and trespassing on private property.

