Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A pedestrian was rushed to Broward Health North as a trauma alert Tuesday morning after he was struck by a vehicle in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported around 6:35 a.m. in the area of Northwest Sixth Way and 62nd Street.

According to Fort Lauderdale police Detective Ali Adamson, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Traffic is no longer impacted in the area.

The victim’s condition has not yet been released, nor has further details about the circumstances leading up to the crash.