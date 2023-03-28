Wounded man showing up at Miami-Dade hospital prompts shooting investigation

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man who was injured during a shooting walked into Jackson North Medical Center on Tuesday morning in North Miami Beach.

Detectives started their investigation at the Jackson Health System’s facility, which serves the regions of northern Miami-Dade County and southern Broward County.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Luis Castro contributed to this report.