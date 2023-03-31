FBI searching for suspected repeat robber who likes flashy tees

The FBI is searching for a brazen bank robber who apparently struck twice in two days.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The FBI is searching for a brazen bank robber who apparently struck twice in two days.

Agents say the man robbed the PNC Bank branch on Tyler St. in Hollywood on Wednesday.

Agents say he showed the clerk a weapon and demanded money. He got the cash and left the bank.

The robber was seen wearing a black Armani Exchange baseball cap and a Versace print T-shirt.

The same guy is suspected of sticking up the Valley Bank branch at 15801 Biscayne Blvd. in North Miami Beach on Thursday.

He had the same M.O., but this time was wearing a black hoodie and a T-shirt with very memorable flower graphics.

No shots were fired and no one was hurt in either holdup.

If you recognize this guy, call the FBI at 754-703-2000.