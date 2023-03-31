Man charged in stabbing at Pompano Beach Dunkin’ Donuts

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 32-year-old man faced a Broward County judge an attempted murder charge Friday after deputies said he stabbed another man at a Dunkin’ Donuts back in February.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the attack happened Feb. 13 at the chain’s location at 2770 W. Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach.

It apparently came by surprise, because the victim in the case had just put his coffee and breakfast on his front passenger’s seat moments before the attack, deputies said.

According to an arrest report, after the victim walked around to the driver’s side door, Nicholas Vert abruptly approached him and asked him an expletive-laden question: “What’s up now b---- a-- n----?”

Vert then stabbed the man in the upper chest area, just below the neck, puncturing his brachial artery, according to the report, then fled.

The victim ran inside the store to seek help, deputies said.

Employees dialed 911 and medics took him to Broward Health North for treatment. According to BSO, the man later needed to be airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center for emergency surgery.

Witnesses and video evidence backed up the victim’s story, the report states. Deputies said the victim also picked Vert out of a photo lineup.

The report, which was partially redacted, does not detail an alleged motive for the crime, nor does it specify whether Vert and the victim knew each other.

Deputies arrested Vert on Feb. 20 and took him to the Broward Main Jail.