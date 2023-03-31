Vandals target over dozen parked cars overnight in Broward neighborhood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police officers are searching for the vandal or vandals who damaged over a dozen parked cars overnight at a residential community in southeastern Broward County.

Police officers responded to the Sheridan Lakes condominium complex on Friday in Hollywood and found the vandals broke cars’ windows, but didn’t steal anything.

“My mom woke me up. There were cops everywhere, crime scene investigators,” said Jaqueline Noa, one of the victims. “As you can see over here, there is still glass on the floor.”

The cars were in a quiet parking lot in the Park Lane area, near a lake, just south of Sheridan Street, and west of Interstate 95.

Sherise Bullard said the malicious vandals smashed out her car’s rear window and passenger’s side window.

“I hope they are found,” Bullard said.

Noa had a message for the vandals: “Just try and be better people. Come on!”

Detectives asked anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.