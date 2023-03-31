76º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Vandals target over dozen parked cars overnight in Broward neighborhood

Rosh Lowe, Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Hollywood, Crime

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police officers are searching for the vandal or vandals who damaged over a dozen parked cars overnight at a residential community in southeastern Broward County.

Police officers responded to the Sheridan Lakes condominium complex on Friday in Hollywood and found the vandals broke cars’ windows, but didn’t steal anything.

“My mom woke me up. There were cops everywhere, crime scene investigators,” said Jaqueline Noa, one of the victims. “As you can see over here, there is still glass on the floor.”

The cars were in a quiet parking lot in the Park Lane area, near a lake, just south of Sheridan Street, and west of Interstate 95.

Sherise Bullard said the malicious vandals smashed out her car’s rear window and passenger’s side window.

“I hope they are found,” Bullard said.

Noa had a message for the vandals: “Just try and be better people. Come on!”

Detectives asked anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Reporter Rosh Lowe has been covering news for nearly two decades in South Florida. He joined Local 10 in 2021.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram