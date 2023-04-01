Humane Society of Broward County looking to find permanent home for three-legged dog, furry friends

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County joined Local 10 News Saturday in continuing its search to find loving, permanent homes for pets.

Cherie Wachter, of the Humane Society of Broward County, brought out 3-year-old “Pebbles.”

Pebbles is a three-legged dog, possibly mixed with Pomeranian, that arrived from a partner shelter.

Wachter said she was possibly hit by a car and had to get her leg amputated.

She said that Pebbles’ missing leg doesn’t stop her from being active and loves sitting on laps while getting belly rubs.

According to Wachter, Pebbles is 13 pounds and just wants to give kisses to her new owner.

Officials in Broward County were trying to find homes for about 60 dogs after they said a domestic violence arrest led them to uncover a hoarding situation in Dania Beach last Friday.

The Humane Society of Broward County said they took in 16 dogs from the incident and 13 of them have found new homes.

According to Wachter, Animal Services said the dogs that were recovered in the hoarding incident were sent to animal rescues across the state.

Wachter said there are still three dogs left that are looking to be adopted.

One of the dogs is 6-year-old “Van Pelt” and the remaining dogs are the shyest of the bunch.

She said having another dog at home will help with the shyness if you are interested in adopting.

Three dogs are still looking to be adopted after officials seize 60 after hoarding situation in Dania Beach (WPLG)

Wachter said whoever adopts the remaining dogs will need to have patience when training them.

The Humane Society of Broward County also announced that they are hosting a “Bunny Basics Class” next Saturday,

The class will be held on Zoom from 10:30 a.m. to 11: 30 a.m. and is absolutely free.

Bunny Basics class (WPLG)

There are many more dogs, cats, rabbits and furry friends up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County.

For more information on how to adopt any animal or schedule a visit, click here.