Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine calls attack at South Florida gym ‘nothing but cowardly’

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – For the first time since being attacked at a LA Fitness in South Florida on March 21, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine addressed his gym beatdown in a social media post on Friday.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, broke his silence on an Instagram post saying, “what happen here was nothing but cowardly.”

The rapper told his supporters on Instagram that he’s “not mad about being jumped” explaining, “In the street, there’s no rules so I can’t say they were wrong.”

The rapper wrote Friday that he “really never hid from anything” and has been walking around without security for the last two years and says people see him out in public all the time.

The rapper’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, told TMZ his client was jumped by several men while inside the sauna.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Local 10 News that the incident was reported just after 8:45 p.m. that night at the LA Fitness, located in the 8000 block of Lantana Road in Lake Worth.

Police arrested the three men they say were caught on cellphone video assaulting Hernandez.

The suspects were identified as Rafael Medina Jr., 43, of Lake Worth, Octavious Medina, 23, of Boynton Beach, and Anthony Maldonado, 25, of Greenacres.

From left: Rafael Medina Jr., 43, of Lake Worth; Octavious Medina, 23, of Boynton Beach; and Anthony Maldonado, 25, of Greenacres. (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

They each face charges of robbery and battery.

As of Saturday morning, the suspects were still being held in the Palm Beach County Jail.

Lazzaro told TMZ the rapper attempted to fight back but there were too many people attacking him.

6ix9ine took some more shots at the three men arrested over the attack on his Instagram post saying, “Just imagine having nothing to do with a situation and feel obligated to make it your business. (Very weird).”

6ix9ine’s security was not with him at the time of the attack, Lazzaro said.

The rapper was taken to a hospital by ambulance after the beating and reportedly suffered gashes and swelling, along with injuries to his jaw, ribs and back.

Lazzaro told TMZ he planned to call the Feds to ensure that his client gets the protection he needs.

The gym attack came just days after the rapper was kicked out of loanDepot Park in Miami during the World Baseball Classic.

In that incident, 6ix9ine was accused of standing up and blocking fans’ views as he waved a Mexican flag during the Mexico vs. Puerto Rico game on March 17.

Witnesses say the rapper was intoxicated before he was escorted out of the ballpark.

The rapper finished his Instagram post by saying that he’s “happy to be here still” and that he loves his fans.

Related social media: