Sprinkler system failure causes ‘waterfall’ out of Miami hotel

MIAMI – Water gushed out of a hotel’s fifth floor Friday in Downtown Miami.

Witness videos showed the deluge out of the J.W. Marriot Marquis Hotel along Biscayne Boulevard.

“It was like a waterfall,” Caroline McGovern said.

Some feared that it was sewer water because it looked brown. Miami Fire Rescue responded to the building to investigate a failure with the sprinkler system.

“It was pretty crazy. It looked like a fountain, actually,” Floyd Ellis said.

Hotel representatives said the flooding didn’t affect guest rooms and it was soon under control.

“I thought maybe it was sewer water, it looked brown, and I started smelling myself to make sure it wasn’t you know, stinky,” said hotel guest J.J McGovern.

After being assured their belongings were fine, many chose to make the best of the unusual situation.

“It’s exciting! like to get the kids out and have an adventure,” said McGovern. “Nothing more exciting could have happened.”

Authorities said no guests were affected in the incident and crews will be testing the sprinkler system throughout the weekend to make sure there are no lingering issues.