Fans heartbroken but proud after Miami, Florida Atlantic lose in Final Four

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A great run has come to an end for two South Florida basketball programs.

A standing ovation and hugs inside the Watsco Center in Coral Gables after the University of Miami Men’s Basketball Team lost to UConn on Saturday night in Houston.

The Canes made it to the Final Four for the very first time in school history.

Fans in attendance were very proud of their Hurricanes.

Further north in Boca Raton, crowds at watch parties for Florida Atlantic University witnessed a heartbreaker.

The FAU Owls Men’s Basketball Team lost on a crushing buzzer-beater to San Diego State.

Like Miami, FAU made it to the Final Four for the first time in school history, stunning everyone’s brackets.