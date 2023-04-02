Police seek hit-and-run driver who struck man on scooter in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for the driver behind a hit-and-run that was caught on camera.

Surveillance video released by Fort Lauderdale police shows the moment the victim was thrown from his scooter after being struck along the 700 block of Sunrise Boulevard.

It happened Saturday at approximately 9:38 p.m.

The driver appeared to be behind the wheel of a blue Toyota Prius and took off after striking the victim.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue rushed the victim to Broward Health Medical Center but his condition is unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.