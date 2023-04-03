Detectives identify suspect accused of threatening Miami Shores officials

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – Miami Shores Vice Mayor Dan Marinberg and Mayor Sandra Harris reported that they had received anonymous threats, police said.

Marinberg, who is openly gay, reported receiving a homophobic message and being the victim of harassment.

Cmdr. Kerry Turner said detectives identified Morgan Nordone, 49, a former Miami Shores resident who now lives in North Carolina, as a suspect.

Marinberg said the threats were likely politically motivated since these started after the comprehensive plan amendment process started.

There were “unsubstantiated, rumors, gaslighting ... and just outright attacks on elected officials has crescendoed,” Marinberg said.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.