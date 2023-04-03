Group takes off without paying after getting $430 worth of services at Miami-Dade nail salon

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for seven people who were captured on surveillance video last week taking off without paying after they received $430 worth of services at a nail salon in Cutler Bay.

The incident was posted online by the Magic Nails salon, which is located at 19345 S. Dixie Hwy.

The salon owner told Local 10 News the women waited for their friends to finish, but then started walking out, one-by-one, claiming one person would pay for everyone.

However, the last person in that group, who was supposed to pay, ran out the door, leaving without paying at all.

Anyone who recognizes the women are asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.