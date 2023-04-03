Police search for ring of crooks they say are vandalizing, burglarizing cars in Broward

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Police are searching for individuals seen on camera smashing and stealing from more than a dozen cars in the same apartment complex.

It happened early Friday morning at 400 Diplomat Parkway in Hallandale Beach.

“We are very scared and every day we come downstairs to see if something has happened or not and we want something to be done,” said resident Katerina Ford.

Residents say it’s not the first time their community has been targeted, but that they have been dealing with incidents like this for months.

Back on March 17, video shows another incident where a crook pulled up in broad daylight and stole a catalytic converter off a car.

Another incident shows a man stealing a tire off a Jeep.

“We are very concerned about what’s happening here,” said Hallandale Beach Police Capt. Pedro Abut. “It’s a very safe community but these are people who are taking advantage of a quiet area to break into cars.”

Police said a ring is going around throughout South Florida commuting these crimes.

They believe it is connected to another case Local 10 News covered in Hollywood where 13 cars had their windows smashed out on Friday.

Over the last six months there have been six similar instances that police are investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.