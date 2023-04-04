BSO detectives searching for missing 69-year-old man with dementia

According to detectives, Jean Vil, who suffers from early stages of dementia, was last seen at 4:50 a.m. Tuesday near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 69-year-old man from Pembroke Park who has been reported missing.

According to detectives, Jean Vil, who suffers from early stages of dementia, was last seen at 4:50 a.m. Tuesday near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Vil is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has black and gray hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said he was last seen wearing black pants, a blue shirt and a gray zippered jacket.

According to his family, Vil’s early-stage dementia requires medication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.