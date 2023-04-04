Miami-Dade truck driver stole $168K worth of Red Bull, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a truck driver Monday after they accused him of stealing more than $168,000 worth of Red Bull over three separate thefts from a warehouse near Miami International Airport.

According to a Miami-Dade police arrest report, Alain Moreno, 46, of Cutler Bay, was supposed to take the pallets of energy drinks from the Geodis warehouse at 3360 NW 67th Ave. to a Red Bull distribution center in Fort Myers, but the shipments never made it across the state.

Police identified three shipments that never made it to Fort Myers: a Jan. 31 shipment worth $58,406, a Feb. 13 shipment worth $52,043 and a Feb. 28 shipment worth $58,406.

According to the arrest report, Moreno provided Geodis with shipment receipts containing signatures from the Red Bull operations and warehouse managers in Fort Myers, but the operations manager told Miami-Dade police that the signature was from previous loads and that he had never signed documents pertaining to the three shipments in question.

The arrest report doesn’t specify where police think the shipments ended up.

Moreno was charged with three counts of grand theft.

He was in custody at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a magistrate hold as of Tuesday morning, according to jail records.