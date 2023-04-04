Record amount of stinky seaweed heading for Florida shores

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A record amount of what will be stinky shoreline seaweed continues to make its way to South Florida.

“Indeed, this is a record breaking bloom, in that it is the largest ever recorded for the month of March,” said University of South Florida researcher Brian Barnes.

Off shore, the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt serves as a floating nursery for a variety of marine species.

The problem arises when it comes ashore, and it’s not just the stench worrying researchers.

Researchers who have been tracking the steady annual increase in sargassum said there are a variety of factors at play regarding why the naturally occurring micro algae is blooming patches upwards of a square mile in size, from warming seas to oceans rich in nutrients like human sewage and fertilizer run-offs from the world’s rivers into the sea.

“Definitely we are on alert and making sure there should be an increase, our current cost is $3.9 million per year for the (sargassum removal) contract,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “We do have requests for support from state and federal sources, so we are gearing up to bring attention to the fact that we do need help.”

A spokesperson for Monroe County said, “At Higgs Beach in Key West, we already have daily sargassum cleaning. If the sargassum problem does happen, we will do twice daily cleanings.”