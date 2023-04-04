Suspect arrested after homeless man shot in neck in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 26-year-old man has been arrested after a homeless man was shot in the neck Monday morning in Miami Beach, authorities announced Tuesday.

Quadir Hasan Wilson, of Miami Beach, was taken into custody Monday night on charges of attempted murder and resisting an officer without violence.

The shooting was reported at 2:55 a.m. near 16th Street and Alton Road, just one block south of the Lincoln Road mall.

According to his arrest report, Wilson rode a Citibike past the victim who was sitting down in the area when the two exchanged words.

Police said Wilson continued east on 16th Street, but then returned on foot and shot at the victim twice.

A witness who heard the gunshots called 911.

“So I actually woke up this morning, I heard the helicopters flying around and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s interesting.’ And then as I got closer and closer, I noticed it was right outside of our store, so I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” Sarah Pike, who works nearby, told Local 10 on Monday.

According to the report, the victim was shot in the neck. Miami Beach Fire Rescue personnel transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he remains in “severe critical condition.”

Police said two 9 mm blazer casings were located at the scene, which matched the gun Wilson was found with when he was taken into custody that night.

According to his arrest report, Wilson initially fled from officers when they tried to detain him.

Police said he invoked his right not to speak with detectives without an attorney present.

As of Tuesday, he remains held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.