1 injured in shooting outside Fort Lauderdale strip mall

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Wednesday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

The shooting was reported around 10:15 a.m. in the area of Northwest 19th Street and 31st Avenue.

Sky 10 was above the scene about a half hour later as police were spotted behind a strip mall.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, officers arrived at the scene to find a male victim who had been injured in the shooting.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials confirmed the victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

Fort Lauderdale police spokesperson Casey Liening said detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call the Fort Lauderdale Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.