Aventura commissioners approve controversial pickleball courts

AVENTURA, Fla. – In a move that faced opposition from some residents, Aventura city commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to construct new pickleball and tennis courts at a city park.

The new courts would be located at the southern portion of Founders Park, where a community garden currently sits.

A group of residents had advocated against turning the space into courts, claiming it would “destroy” the park.

The $1.3 million construction cost will be covered by funds given to the city under the American Rescue Plan, officials said.

City officials said the start date for construction hasn’t yet been decided.

Now that the contractor, Bejer Construction, has been approved, they said city staff will meet with the company to discuss a start date.

The contractor is required to have the project completed within 210 days of the city giving them notice.