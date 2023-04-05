BSO detectives searching for missing 15-year-old girl in Pompano Beach

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Aaliyah Quince who was last seen in Pompano Beach.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Pompano Beach.

According to detectives, Aaliyah Quince was last seen around 6:45 a.m. Thursday near the 1500 block of Northwest Seventh Terrace.

Quince is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 185 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said she was last seen wearing light green medical scrubs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.