MIAMI – An elderly woman was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning while walking in the city of Miami, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 60th Street.

According to authorities, the driver fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with a possible hip injury.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.