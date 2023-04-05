Police make arrests after Macy’s employee maced by trio of shoplifting suspects

AVENTURA, Fla. – Police made a series of arrests after an employee was maced by a group of shoplifting suspects at the Aventura Mall Macy’s Tuesday night.

A portion of the store was left ransacked after thieves tried to steal some clothes. When a loss prevention employee stepped in, he got pepper sprayed in the face.

Following that encounter, the thieves took off from the store and a be on the lookout was issued for their car -- a white Lexus.

Hours later, at around 11:20 p.m., a Lauderhill officer caught up to the Lexus along State Road 7 and West Sunrise Boulevard.

Police said the officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, but says the driver, identified as 21-year-old Armani Green, never stopped. There was a pursuit into Davie and then a minor crash at Davie Road and Orange Drive.

Lauderhill officers said after the crash, both Green and a teenager ran from the car.

Green was found right away and a K-9 officer later located the child. Police took the teen, who’s facing a charge of resisting an officer without violence, to a juvenile facility, while Green was also arrested and brought to the Broward Main Jail.

Green is facing the same resisting an officer without violence charge and an additional charged of fleeing and eluding.

Local 10 News has learned that a third person, an adult male, was also in the car at the time of the chase, but he is not facing any charges from Lauderhill.

That third person, along with the two others, could be facing robbery charges for the Aventura incident.