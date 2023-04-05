Police: Man with psychiatric issues surrenders after killing parents in northeast Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old man is facing two second-degree murder charges after police said he stabbed his parents to death at his northeast Miami-Dade apartment.

According to a Miami-Dade police report, Alex Telemaque showed up at the main lobby of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center just before 12:30 p.m. Monday, telling staff that he came to “turn himself in.”

Staff weren’t sure what he was referring to and called Miami-Dade police after he became “belligerent and hostile,” leading officers to Baker Act him, the report states.

In their report, police noted that Telemaque had cuts on his fingers consistent with a knife injury.

On Tuesday, after a psychiatric evaluation, Telemaque told a psychiatrist that he needed to call police to report something, the report states. Police redacted that portion of the document.

Patrol officers then responded to Telemaque’s apartment, located in the 18000 block of Northeast Third Court and forced their way in, according to police.

The report states that officers found Telemaque’s father lying dead in the entryway and Telemaque’s mother dead on a bed, having “sustained injuries consistent with a knife attack.”

Police said they later found a blood-stained Toyota Corolla parked near TGK, registered to Telemaque’s mother.

Telemaque was being held at TGK without bond as of Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records.