Selfies aid in arrest of Miami-Dade man for child sexual abuse material, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An important clue in an online account led detectives to arrest a southwest Miami-Dade man Tuesday on charges of possessing and promoting child sexual abuse material, according to a police report.

According to the Miami-Dade police report, the investigation began earlier in the week after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip from messaging app Kik that a user with the handle “MR.BRIAN94_MQR” had uploaded eight files of child sexual abuse material.

Police said those files were videos depicting girls and boys, some less than 10 years old, being sexually assaulted.

They said the batch of files also contained several selfies taken in the Miami area, aiding them in identifying “MR.BRIAN94_MQR” as Brian Leslie Berkley, who lives in the Kendale Lakes area.

Berkley, 28, agreed to speak with detectives without an attorney present and made a confession, which authorities redacted from the publicly released report, according to police.

Berkley faced nine felony charges following his arrest Tuesday and had been held on a $67,500 bond, but was no longer listed in jail records as of Wednesday afternoon.