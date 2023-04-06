BSO detectives searching for missing 12-year-old girl from Lauderdale Lakes

Deputies are searching for 12-year-old Shanika Myrthill, who was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near the 3000 block of Northwest 50th Avenue.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to authorities, Shanika Myrthill was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near the 3000 block of Northwest 50th Avenue.

Myrthill is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Myrthill was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark gray T-shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Myrthill’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-4357.