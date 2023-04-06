Caught on camera: Aggressive bird knocks woman to ground outside Miami City Hall

An incident outside Miami City Hall involving some very angry birds was caught on camera.

A source sending Local 10 News video of an airborne strike earlier this week.

The aggressor could be seen knocking the victim to the ground as she tries to run away from danger.

“For him to poke in the head or in my eye, I was scared,” said the victim, who did not want to be identified. “It took me down and I was hurting.”

The motive for the attack is unclear.

Bird breeding season is currently ongoing, and the bird in the video may just have been trying to protect its nest.