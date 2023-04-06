Feds indict ex-correctional officer over sexual acts with inmate in Florida

A man could face up to 15 years in federal prison after investigators accused him of engaging in sexual acts with an inmate while he was working as a sports specialist in a federal prison in Florida.

Lenton Jerome Hatten, a former federal correctional officer, engaged in sexual acts from October 2021 to August 2022, according to federal prosecutors.

A federal grand jury indicted Hatten, 54, of Tallahassee, and he appeared in federal court on Thursday before Senior U.S. District Judge Robert L. Hinkle.

Hatten is facing one count of sexual abuse of an individual in federal custody. His trial is set to begin on June 15. If convicted, Hatten could also face five years to life on supervised release, and a maximum $250,000 fine.