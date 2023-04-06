FIU, other Florida universities ban TikTok on campus

WEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Florida International University has banned TikTok on its campus.

FIU joins UF, FSU, FAU and USF among state universities that have banned the widely used app from their school internet.

In a letter, which was sent to the FIU community on Wednesday, the school’s Division of Information Technology wrote, “As part of our ongoing efforts to protect you and the University’s information against cyber threats, effectively immediately, FIU will be implementing the statewide emergency regulation and prohibit access to the following applications currently published in the SUS Prohibited Technologies List.

• Kaspersky

• VKontakte

• Tencent QQ

• TikTok

• WeChat

• And any subsidiary or affiliate of an entity listed above.

These applications will not work on a personal device either while using the university’s network.”

The letter went on to say that “If your department or unit has installed any of these applications to conduct university business, immediately discontinue use and uninstall it from any university owned devices.”

FIU said it acted after the Board of Governors for the state University system approved an emergency amendment to block the apps listed above from network access, both wired and wireless.