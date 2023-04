Here is a list of Easter egg hunts in Miami-Dade, Broward

Tinez Farms is hosting an egg hunt from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and a glow-in-the-dark egg hunt from 5 to 10 p.m., on Aug. 8, at 16405 SW 177th Ave. General admission is $17 for children and $19 for adults for daytime, and $19 for children and $22 for adults for the evening. For more information, visit this page