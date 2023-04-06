Homeless woman accused of punching person, dog, then holding knife to its throat in Fort Lauderdale

46-year-old Antoinette Marie Laskou, is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, aggravated animal cruelty and battery.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A homeless woman is facing multiple charges after being accused of punching a person and a dog in its face and then holding a knife to its throat in Fort Lauderdale last month, authorities confirmed Thursday.

According to an arrest affidavit, 46-year-old Antoinette Marie Laskou, is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, aggravated animal cruelty and battery.

Fort Lauderdale police said they responded around 2 p.m. on March 7 to 3000 E Las Olas Blvd. after receiving a call about a fight that broke out between Laskou and another person.

Authorities said Laskou pushed and then punched the victim.

After the victim pushed her away, Laskou then pulled out a knife and “advanced on the victim,” police said.

According to the report, the victim’s dog got in between the two and Laskou then grabbed the dog and threatened to cut its throat.

Authorities said Laskou then punched the dog in the face and used the knife to cut the dog’s leash.

Two witnesses described the incident to authorities, which led police to take Laskou into custody and transport her to a nearby jail.

Police have not released any details of what led up to the incident.