MDPD Director ‘considering’ run for sheriff in 2024

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department announced 99 promotions to various ranks that include Deputy Director in a history ceremony on Thursday.

According to MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez, the promotion number was so high due to the pandemic-era pause.

“Really, we haven’t done a promotion ceremony since 2020, so these are of 2022. COVID-19 really affected our ability to honor them,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez told Local 10 News the ceremony held a special meaning for him after his son Brandon Ramirez was promoted to police sergeant.

“As a father, it just melted my heart,” said Ramirez. “When I started this job he was a baby. To see him become a police officer and now leading a group of officers and following footsteps, (I’m) really very proud of him.”

Ramirez also told Local 10 News that he is thinking about a run for sheriff.

Local 10 News reporter Christina Vazquez asked Ramirez: Will you be tossing your hat into ring?

“I am considering it right now,” Ramirez responded.

“Right now. (I’m) focusing on the job that I am doing,” he said. “I love this department. The department is my family, this community is my family, and, you know, (I’m) thinking about it.”

In 2024, Miami-Dade County Sheriff will be an elected position due to voters statewide passing a constitutional amendment in 2018.

“As a father it just melted my heart.”At today’s @MiamiDadePD #promotionalceremony @afreddyramirez spoke with pride about his son Brandon Ramirez—promoted to Sergeant. “When I started this job he was a baby, to see him now leading a group of officers, really very proud of him.” pic.twitter.com/zSBMWIz4jI — Christina Boomer Vazquez, M.S. (@CBoomerVazquez) April 6, 2023