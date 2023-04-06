MDPD Director ‘considering’ run for sheriff in 2024

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department announced 99 promotions to various ranks that include Deputy Director in a history ceremony on Thursday.
According to MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez, the promotion number was so high due to the pandemic-era pause.
“Really, we haven’t done a promotion ceremony since 2020, so these are of 2022. COVID-19 really affected our ability to honor them,” said Ramirez.
Ramirez told Local 10 News the ceremony held a special meaning for him after his son Brandon Ramirez was promoted to police sergeant.
“As a father, it just melted my heart,” said Ramirez. “When I started this job he was a baby. To see him become a police officer and now leading a group of officers and following footsteps, (I’m) really very proud of him.”
Ramirez also told Local 10 News that he is thinking about a run for sheriff.
Local 10 News reporter Christina Vazquez asked Ramirez: Will you be tossing your hat into ring?
“I am considering it right now,” Ramirez responded.
“Right now. (I’m) focusing on the job that I am doing,” he said. “I love this department. The department is my family, this community is my family, and, you know, (I’m) thinking about it.”
In 2024, Miami-Dade County Sheriff will be an elected position due to voters statewide passing a constitutional amendment in 2018.
Related social media:
“As a father it just melted my heart.”At today’s @MiamiDadePD #promotionalceremony @afreddyramirez spoke with pride about his son Brandon Ramirez—promoted to Sergeant. “When I started this job he was a baby, to see him now leading a group of officers, really very proud of him.” pic.twitter.com/zSBMWIz4jI— Christina Boomer Vazquez, M.S. (@CBoomerVazquez) April 6, 2023
Announced: “99 promotions to various ranks”—one reason there are so many: @AFreddyRamirez said this in the first #promotionalceremony since the #pandemic started. So while some already working in their new roles, being celebrated with family/colleagues at today’s ceremony. pic.twitter.com/RSnZtA3Gg2— Christina Boomer Vazquez, M.S. (@CBoomerVazquez) April 6, 2023