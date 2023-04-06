Miami Beach law firm employee accused of stealing from elderly woman under guardianship

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested a former employee of a Miami Beach law firm Wednesday after accusing her of stealing from an elderly woman under its guardianship.

According to a Miami Beach police report, the investigation into Susan Rolle, 53, began on Jan. 20 after another employee of Kahn & Kahn, based on Normandy Isle, told police that a review of the victim’s assets revealed unauthorized activity on her credit card.

A judge had named one of the firm’s attorneys the woman’s guardian after finding her to be “totally incapacitated,” the report states.

The employee told police that Rolle, of northwest Miami-Dade, was assigned to work with the attorney on her file, giving her access to the woman’s personal information and her credit card.

Police accuse Rolle of racking up nearly $600 in charges on the woman’s card in December and January, including visits to Publix, McDonald’s, Walmart, Family Dollar and Victoria’s Secret.

According to the report, officers presented a Dec. 22 surveillance photo of Rolle from the Publix at 6876 Collins Ave. to one of the firm’s attorneys.

Police said he immediately recognized her, pointing out she was wearing the same “festive” Christmas sweater in the photo that she wore during an office Christmas celebration.

The report states that detectives then subpoenaed the victim’s bank records and found that Rolle wrote herself a $5,290 check from the woman’s trust account, which she later deposited into her own account.

Police said Rolle wouldn’t speak to investigators without legal counsel prior to her arrest Wednesday.

Rolle, who was charged with grand theft, organized scheme to defraud, elderly exploitation, uttering forged instruments and credit card fraud, was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $16,000 bond as of Thursday afternoon.