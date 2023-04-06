Revolution Farms recalls lettuce over listeria fears

Revolution Farms of Caledonia, Michigan, is recalling lettuce, according to the FDA.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned Thursday that a company is recalling packaged lettuce over concerns that some of it could be contaminated with listeria.

Revolution Farms announced a voluntary recall of products packed between March 3-11 after the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s random test was positive.

The test included a randomly selected package of Revolution Farms Green Sweet Crisp – 5oz retail with a best-by date of April 2, according to the FDA.

Here is the list of products and product codes recalled: