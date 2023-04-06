79º

Revolution Farms recalls lettuce over listeria fears

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Revolution Farms of Caledonia, Michigan, is recalling lettuce, according to the FDA. (FDA)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned Thursday that a company is recalling packaged lettuce over concerns that some of it could be contaminated with listeria.

Revolution Farms announced a voluntary recall of products packed between March 3-11 after the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s random test was positive.

The test included a randomly selected package of Revolution Farms Green Sweet Crisp – 5oz retail with a best-by date of April 2, according to the FDA.

Here is the list of products and product codes recalled:

