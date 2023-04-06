80º

Local News

Suspect taken into custody after warrant served at Plantation home

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

(WPLG)

PLANTATION, Fla. – SWAT team members were spotted outside a home in Plantation Thursday, and authorities have since confirmed that a suspect has been taken into custody.

According to Plantation police, officers were serving an arrest warrant at the home in the 4300 block of West Sunrise Boulevard.

Sky 10 was above the scene around 7:30 a.m. as officers with long guns were approaching the front of the home.

Police confirmed that one person has been taken into custody.

No other details about the investigation were immediately released.

(WPLG)

