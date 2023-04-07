Easter spending expected to reach $24 billion this year, report says

According to the National Retail Federation, Easter spending is expected to reach $24 billion this year, according to the National Retail Federation ,

As we hop closer to Easter on Sunday, many are looking to save on food and decor for the holiday.

With families spending nearly $200 on average, the highest amount on record, consumers could spend nearly $3.3 billion on candy alone, $3.8 billion on gifts and over $7 billion on food, according to the NRF.

An NRF report released in March shows that Americans are more likely to make trade-offs to prioritize holiday celebrations even while budgets are being squeezed.

Local 10 News reported last week that more Easter shoppers are opting for plastic as the prices of eggs continue to rise.

Egg prices have dropped slightly since soaring to record highs over the past year, due to inflation and the Avian flu, but the Easter staple for egg hunts and decorations are up more than 55% compared to last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The national average retail price of a dozen eggs hit $4.25 in December, up from $1.79 a year earlier, according to the report.

Because of the spike in egg prices, many social media pages like Potato Goodness are pushing the idea to opt for Easter potatoes since they are cheaper, less messy and easier for kids to hold.