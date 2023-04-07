Police investigating after 1 hurt in Miramar shooting

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Friday afternoon.
According to Miramar police, officers responded to a call of a shooting at a home near the 16300 block of 27th Street.
Authorities said the victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim’s age and identity are currently unknown.
Sky 10 flew over the scene where there was a heavy police presence.
No other details were immediately released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.
This is a breaking news story. Please refresh the page or watch Local 10 News for the latest updates.