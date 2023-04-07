Police: Suspect stabs man, woman in Miami after being struck by their vehicle

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a double stabbing that occurred Friday morning.

According to authorities, Miami police officers responded to the area of Northeast Third Court and 79th Street shortly before 8 a.m. after receiving a report that a woman had been shot.

Officers arrived at the scene, however, to find that the woman and a man had actually been stabbed.

Both are believed to be around 20 years old, authorities said.

According to police, the suspect, who is in custody, was allegedly struck by the victims’ vehicle before he stabbed them.

Police said the victims were transported by Miami Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. Their conditions have not yet been released.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.