Humane Society of Broward County looking to find permanent home for furry friends

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County joined Local 10 News Saturday in continuing its search to find loving, permanent homes for pets.

Cherie Wachter, of the Humane Society of Broward County, brought out a 7-year-old dog named “Jasper.”

Jasper is an 82-pound Great Pyrenees that has a beautiful fluffy coat.

Wachter said his original owners were not able to take care of him.

She said Jasper could be a lot fluffier but needed to be shaved so he could go in for surgery to be neutered.

Wachter says that Jasper will have to go to the groomer on a regular basis so that his fur doesn’t get tangled.

Jasper is potty trained, and he is looking for a calm, mellow home. He is also heartworm positive.

According to Wachter, after Jasper starts his treatment for heartworms, owners are encouraged to visit the Humane Society of Broward County for further evaluation and no additional cost.

The Humane Society of Broward County also brought in a 6-year-old cat named “Dexter.”

She says Dexter was given to the Human Society because his family didn’t have enough time for him.

Dexter is known to be mixed with Abyssinian.

Wachter says Abyssinians are known to be extremely loving cats and love to bond with people.

There are many more dogs, cats, rabbits and furry friends up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County.

For more information on how to adopt any animal or schedule a visit, click here.