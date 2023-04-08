Lauderdale Lakes shooting leaves 1 injured, deputies say

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person injured overnight Saturday.

According to BSO Public Information Officer Carey Codd, deputies responded to a shooting around 1 a.m. near the 5000 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, just west of the Florida Turnpike.

Authorities said Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue also responded to the scene where a preliminary investigation revealed that a victim was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Codd said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital by a private vehicle and then BSFR transported the individual by air rescue to another hospital.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.