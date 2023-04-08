80º

Police investigating possible shooting in Hollywood

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Hollywood, Broward County, Crime
Police are investigating a possible shooting that happened overnight Saturday.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating a possible shooting in Hollywood that occurred overnight Saturday.

Hollywood police were investigating the possible shooting at a home near the 2200 block of Cody Street.

Crime scene detectives were taking photographs of the scene where several evidence markers were placed in the area.

No suspect information is known at this time.

Authorities have not revealed if anyone was injured in the possible shooting.

This is a developing story. Please refresh the page or watch Local 10 News for the latest updates.

